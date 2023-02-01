The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 296,712 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

