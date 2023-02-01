Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.70-$23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.30 billion-$45.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.96 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $23.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.30.

TMO traded up $10.77 on Wednesday, hitting $581.10. 1,525,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.24. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,743. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 572,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

