Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $23.70-$23.70 EPS.

TMO opened at $570.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $560.30 and a 200-day moving average of $549.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.30.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,475 shares of company stock worth $10,973,743 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,639,000 after acquiring an additional 279,838 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $114,352,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 101.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,087 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

