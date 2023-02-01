Theta Network (THETA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.99 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Theta Network has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $29.99 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00402554 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.38 or 0.28256341 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00571033 BTC.

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

