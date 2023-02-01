Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 28,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 58,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Titan Medical Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

