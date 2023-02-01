TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 176.60 ($2.18). Approximately 1,297,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 831,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.60 ($2.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of TP ICAP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.22.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

