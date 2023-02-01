Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 24,142 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $72,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

