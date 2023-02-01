Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. 2,009,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,632,402. The company has a market capitalization of $285.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

