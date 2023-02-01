Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,290 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,480,000 after purchasing an additional 145,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,621,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $252.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

