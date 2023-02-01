Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 14,290 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $42,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,275,116. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.