Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,784 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after buying an additional 1,782,697 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $95,086,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,707 shares of company stock valued at $35,781,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. 673,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749,057. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

