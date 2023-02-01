Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZS) Stock Price Up 1%

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:TZS – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 20,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 14,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$14.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.00.
About Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.
