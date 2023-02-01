Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

TFPM opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

