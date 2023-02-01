Truist Financial Trims Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price to $37.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

LOB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of LOB opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.