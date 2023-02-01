Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Trustmark Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Stories

