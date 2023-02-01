TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSP. Citigroup cut shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TuSimple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in TuSimple by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TuSimple by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 62.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,044 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

