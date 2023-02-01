Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.