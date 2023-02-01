U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

U.S. Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -47.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

