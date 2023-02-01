UBS Group Downgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Neutral

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.98) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.90) to GBX 610 ($7.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.1 %

ATDRY stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

