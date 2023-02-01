UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 4,956 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60.

On Friday, November 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. 248,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,657. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $106.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.