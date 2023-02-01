United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $52,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.65. The company had a trading volume of 196,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,695. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $232.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.60 and its 200-day moving average is $180.92.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.28.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

