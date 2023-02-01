United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.90.

NYSE:UPS opened at $185.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.92. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

