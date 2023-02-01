UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,046 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $61,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 424,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 196.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.94. 689,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,407. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.63 and a 200 day moving average of $523.31.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.