Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.