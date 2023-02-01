UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 283.14% from the company’s current price.

UpHealth Trading Up 0.8 %

UpHealth stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 349.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that UpHealth will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UpHealth

About UpHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 156.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 501.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.