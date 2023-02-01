USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $240 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

