USD Coin Tops One Day Volume of $2.95 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $42.36 billion and $2.95 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002941 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00398646 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.62 or 0.27981991 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00588698 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,355,094,858 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
