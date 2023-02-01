Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

