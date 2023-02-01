Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO stock opened at $372.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.30.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
