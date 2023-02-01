Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Tectonic Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $25,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,611. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.