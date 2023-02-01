Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Signaturefd LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $125,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.13. The stock had a trading volume of 70,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,828. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.59.

