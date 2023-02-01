Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 56.8% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 105,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 81,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.60. 263,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,526. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

