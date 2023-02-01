Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.78.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,206,646 shares of company stock worth $36,781,043. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

