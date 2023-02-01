Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.
VERI opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Veritone has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 32.58% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.
