Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.

Veritone Price Performance

VERI opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Veritone has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 32.58% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Veritone

About Veritone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 125.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.