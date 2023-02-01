Virtu Financial LLC Invests $865,000 in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $991,000.

SVF Investment Trading Up 0.0 %

SVF Investment stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

