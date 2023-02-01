Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LCID opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

