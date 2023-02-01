Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,575 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 248,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after acquiring an additional 243,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 274.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,833 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

