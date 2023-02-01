Virtu Financial LLC Sells 12,763 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,275,116. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

