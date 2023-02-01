Virtu Financial LLC Takes $883,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,739 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

