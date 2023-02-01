VirtualMeta Price Reaches $0.0023 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $5.24 million and $17,172.45 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00229027 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,138.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

