Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 41,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 140,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Vita Coco Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $758.83 million, a PE ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.35 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 623,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $43,601.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,521.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,850 and sold 20,989 shares valued at $254,333. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

