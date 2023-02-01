Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.02% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Vonovia Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR:VNA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.87 ($28.12). 2,562,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.06. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.59 ($20.20) and a 12 month high of €51.30 ($55.76).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

