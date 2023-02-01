Walken Price Reaches $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00399329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.79 or 0.28029961 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00588566 BTC.

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

