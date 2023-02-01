WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0715 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, WAX has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $169.02 million and approximately $93.51 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 104% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00407730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,691.60 or 0.28619656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00581495 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,362,653,707 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,340,925,123.916083 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0685176 USD and is up 6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $19,860,820.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

