Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

Western Digital stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

