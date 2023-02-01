Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.70–$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.70)-$(1.40) EPS.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,169,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,957. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

See Also

