Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.68

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.68 and traded as low as C$23.43. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$23.75, with a volume of 441,113 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 79.86%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

