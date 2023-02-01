Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60, RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $211.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Whirlpool Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

