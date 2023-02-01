Winslow Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

ULTA traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $512.78. The company had a trading volume of 67,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $515.37. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

