Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 2.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,338 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 1,016,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,690,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 150,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,603. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

